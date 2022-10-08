Girard Partners LTD. Buys 5,769 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after buying an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,126,000 after buying an additional 488,380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

