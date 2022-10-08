Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,544 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.