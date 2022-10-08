General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,231 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $136,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 119,296 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

