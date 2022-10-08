General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

