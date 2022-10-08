Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 159,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 208,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

