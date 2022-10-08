First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Pfizer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

