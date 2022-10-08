First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,841,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,809,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

