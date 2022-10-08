FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,757,000 after acquiring an additional 620,398 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $1,621,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Fastenal by 111.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

