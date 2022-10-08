Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.