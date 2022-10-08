Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBH opened at $49.75 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

