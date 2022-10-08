Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 160,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,690,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 409,298 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

