Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $350,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 103.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American States Water by 463.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.32. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

