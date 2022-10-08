Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.39.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.