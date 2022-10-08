Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 48,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,447,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

