Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Down 0.4%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emles Real Estate Credit ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.