Ellsworth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 33,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

