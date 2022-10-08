Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,230

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,232 ($14.89).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 744.50 ($9.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 766.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 860.84. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). Also, insider Karen Witts purchased 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

