Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $71.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as low as $67.55 and last traded at $67.57, with a volume of 13866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

D has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

