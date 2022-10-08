DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.16.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.