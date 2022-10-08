David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 10.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,421,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,817.4% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

