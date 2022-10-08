David Fineberg Acquires 132 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg bought 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($360.46).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, David Fineberg bought 136 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £297.84 ($359.88).

On Friday, August 12th, David Fineberg bought 675 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12).

On Friday, August 5th, David Fineberg bought 122 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($362.64).

CMCX opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.32 million and a PE ratio of 902.00. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

