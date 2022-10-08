Cypress Capital Group Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

