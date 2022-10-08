Cypress Capital Group Buys New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 111.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

