Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $4.50 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 138,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

