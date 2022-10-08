CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $124,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $171.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

