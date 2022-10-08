Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CORZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 6.45.

Core Scientific stock opened at 1.33 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 1.26 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

