Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

