Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

