Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.78.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAG opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

