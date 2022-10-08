Comparing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 4.49 -$17.85 million ($0.40) -0.56 RingCentral $1.59 billion 2.35 -$376.25 million ($6.15) -6.39

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -620.58% -50.16% -39.17% RingCentral -31.67% -233.94% -9.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Versus Systems and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 RingCentral 0 5 19 1 2.84

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 574.46%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $126.38, suggesting a potential upside of 221.40%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than RingCentral.

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Versus Systems beats RingCentral on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

