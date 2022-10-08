Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

