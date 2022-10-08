Community Bank N.A. Makes New $177,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FOX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

