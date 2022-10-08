Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

