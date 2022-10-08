Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,124,705.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 326.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,721,000 after buying an additional 270,389 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

