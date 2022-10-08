Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

