Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £398.67 million and a PE ratio of 399.09. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.44).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

