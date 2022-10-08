Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

