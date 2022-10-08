CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $324,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NYSE:EMN opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

