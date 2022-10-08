CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 3,163 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 377,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

