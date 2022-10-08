Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

