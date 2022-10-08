Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDUAF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

