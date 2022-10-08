CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.65 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.

CACI International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $260.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.87. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 56.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 12.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.