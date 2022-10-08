BTIG Research Raises Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $100.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTA. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Establishment Labs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

