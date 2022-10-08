Brokers Offer Predictions for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NSANY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

