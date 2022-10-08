Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Target Price at $36.50

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

SkyWest Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.