Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.38.

Biogen stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $288.99.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

