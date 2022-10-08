Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Biogen stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $288.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

