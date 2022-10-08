BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($27.35).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,322.50 ($28.06) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,288.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

