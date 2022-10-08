Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

