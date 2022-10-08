Berenberg Bank Lowers ElectroCore (LON:ECOR) Price Target to GBX 330

ElectroCore (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.19% from the company’s previous close.

ElectroCore Stock Up 2.2 %

ECOR opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Thursday. ElectroCore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.20 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.75 ($1.95).

ElectroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

