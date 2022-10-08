Berenberg Bank Lowers ElectroCore (LON:ECOR) Price Target to GBX 330

ElectroCore (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.19% from the company’s previous close.
ElectroCore Stock Up 2.2 %
ECOR opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Thursday. ElectroCore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.20 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.75 ($1.95).
ElectroCore Company Profile
